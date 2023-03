Інгулець - Металіст онлайн трансляція матчу

FC Ingulets Petrove have a winning streak of 3 matches in Premier League.

Did you know that FC Ingulets Petrove scores 29% of their goals between the minutes 31-45? This is the highest percentage in the league.

Did you know that FC Metalist Kharkiv scores 27% of their goals between the minutes 46-60?

FC Ingulets Petrove haven't lost in their last 6 games.

FC Metalist Kharkiv haven't won in their last 13 games.

FC Metalist Kharkiv haven't won any of their last 5 away matches.

FC Metalist Kharkiv have received 5 red cards this season. This is the highest number in Premier League.

FC Ingulets Petrove haven't scored in 1 of their 7 home matches in Premier League this season.

FC Metalist Kharkiv haven't scored in 4 of their 9 away matches in Premier League this season.

FC Ingulets Petrove's home record this season: 3-0-4.

Oleksandr Kozak is FC Ingulets Petrove's top scorer with 3 goals. Maksym Pryadun has scored 6 times for FC Metalist Kharkiv.

FC Ingulets Petrove have kept a clean sheet in 3 matches in a row.

FC Ingulets Petrove have scored at least one goal for 9 consecutive matches.

FC Metalist Kharkiv have not managed to score in their last 9 matches.

FC Ingulets Petrove wins 1st half in 27% of their matches, FC Metalist Kharkiv in 19% of their matches.

FC Ingulets Petrove wins 27% of halftimes, FC Metalist Kharkiv wins 19%.

Their last meeting was a draw. (1-1)

When FC Ingulets Petrove leads 1-0 at home, they win in 100% of their matches.

When FC Metalist Kharkiv leads 0-1 away, they win in 50% of their matches.

When FC Ingulets Petrove is down 0-1 home, they win 0% of their matches.

When FC Metalist Kharkiv is down 1-0 away, they win 20% of their matches.

In Premier League, FC Ingulets Petrove has better performance than FC Metalist Kharkiv.

FC Ingulets Petrove's performance of the last 5 matches is better than FC Metalist Kharkiv's.

