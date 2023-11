Баварія - Галатасарай онлайн трансляція матчу

Bayern Munich have a winning streak of 3 matches in UEFA Champions League.

Bayern Munich have won 4 home matches in a row.

Bayern Munich haven't lost in any of their last 6 home matches.

Galatasaray Istanbul have a winning streak of 7 matches away from home.

Galatasaray Istanbul have lost none of their last 10 away matches.

Harry Kane has assisted the most goals for Bayern Munich with 2. Davinson Sanchez is Galatasaray Istanbul's biggest assister (2).

Bayern Munich have scored at least one goal for 14 consecutive matches.

Galatasaray Istanbul have scored at least one goal for 16 consecutive matches.

Bayern Munich wins 1st half in 53% of their matches, Galatasaray Istanbul in 52% of their matches.

Bayern Munich wins 53% of halftimes, Galatasaray Istanbul wins 52%.

The winner of their last meeting was Bayern Munich.

On their last meeting Bayern Munich won by 2 goals.

When Bayern Munich leads 1-0 at home, they win in 64% of their matches.

When Galatasaray Istanbul leads 0-1 away, they win in 88% of their matches.

When Bayern Munich is down 0-1 home, they win 42% of their matches.

When Galatasaray Istanbul is down 1-0 away, they win 40% of their matches.