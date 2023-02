Рух U19 - Інтер U19 онлайн трансляція матчу

FC Rukh LVIV have a winning streak of 7 matches.

FC Rukh LVIV haven't lost in their last 28 games.

FC Rukh LVIV have won 7 home matches in a row.

FC Rukh LVIV haven't lost in any of their last 15 home matches.

FC Rukh LVIV have scored at least one goal for 10 consecutive matches.

Inter Milano have scored at least one goal for 9 consecutive matches.

FC Rukh LVIV wins 1st half in 78% of their matches, Inter Milano in 4% of their matches.

FC Rukh LVIV wins 78% of halftimes, Inter Milano wins 4%.

When FC Rukh LVIV leads 1-0 at home, they win in 100% of their matches.

When Inter Milano leads 0-1 away, they win in 72% of their matches.

When Inter Milano is down 1-0 away, they win 9% of their matches.

In UEFA Youth League, FC Rukh LVIV has better performance than Inter Milano.