Атлетіко - Селтік онлайн трансляція матчу

Atletico Madrid haven't lost in their last 9 games.

Atletico Madrid have won 15 home matches in a row.

Atletico Madrid haven't lost in any of their last 17 home matches.

Celtic Glasgow haven't lost in their last 6 games.

Celtic Glasgow have lost none of their last 5 away matches.

Alvaro Morata is Atletico Madrid's top scorer with 3 goals. Kyogo Furuhashi has scored 2 times for Celtic Glasgow.

Nahuel Molina has assisted the most goals for Atletico Madrid with 2. Matt O'Riley is Celtic Glasgow's biggest assister (2).

Samuel Lino has more yellow cards (2) than any other player at Atletico Madrid. Luis Palma has collected 2 for Celtic Glasgow.

Atletico Madrid have scored at least one goal for 10 consecutive matches.

Atletico Madrid wins 1st half in 44% of their matches, Celtic Glasgow in 60% of their matches.

Atletico Madrid wins 44% of halftimes, Celtic Glasgow wins 60%.

Their last meeting was a draw. (2-2)

When Atletico Madrid leads 1-0 at home, they win in 93% of their matches.

When Celtic Glasgow leads 0-1 away, they win in 90% of their matches.

When Atletico Madrid is down 0-1 home, they win 60% of their matches.

When Celtic Glasgow is down 1-0 away, they win 20% of their matches.

In UEFA Champions League, Atletico Madrid has better performance than Celtic Glasgow.

Atletico Madrid's performance of the last 5 matches is better than Celtic Glasgow's.

Atletico Madrid have lost just 0 of their last 3 games against Celtic Glasgow (in all competitions).

In the last 3 meetings Atletico Madrid won 2, Celtic Glasgow won 0, 1 draws.

Atletico Madrid scores 1.67 goals in a match against Celtic Glasgow and Celtic Glasgow scores 0.67 goals against Atletico Madrid (on average).

Average number of goals in meetings between Atletico Madrid and Celtic Glasgow is 2.33.

Average number of goals in the first half in meetings between Atletico Madrid and Celtic Glasgow is 1.67.

Both teams haven't won their last match in UEFA Champions League.

Atletico Madrid scores 2.33 goals when playing at home and Celtic Glasgow scores 2.07 goals when playing away (on average).