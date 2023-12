Црвена Звезда - Манчестер Сіті онлайн трансляція матчу

FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade have a losing streak of 3 matches in UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City have a winning streak of 5 matches in UEFA Champions League.

Did you know that Manchester City scores 33% of their goals between the minutes 46-60?

Manchester City haven't lost in their last 9 games.

Osman Bukari is FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade's top scorer with 2 goals. Erling Haaland has scored 5 times for Manchester City.

Manchester City have scored at least one goal for 9 consecutive matches.

FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade wins 1st half in 62% of their matches, Manchester City in 52% of their matches.

FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade wins 62% of halftimes, Manchester City wins 52%.

The winner of their last meeting was Manchester City.

On their last meeting Manchester City won by 2 goals.

When FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade leads 1-0 at home, they win in 86% of their matches.

When Manchester City leads 0-1 away, they win in 71% of their matches.

When FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade is down 0-1 home, they win 57% of their matches.

When Manchester City is down 1-0 away, they win 27% of their matches.

In UEFA Champions League, Manchester City has better performance than FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade.

FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade scores 2.63 goals when playing at home and Manchester City scores 1.91 goals when playing away (on average).

FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade's performance of the last 5 matches is better than Manchester City's.

Manchester City have conceded a goal in each of their last 6 matches.