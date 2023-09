Манчестер Сіті - Црвена Звезда онлайн трансляція матчу

Manchester City have a winning streak of 6 matches.

Manchester City have won 19 home matches in a row.

Manchester City haven't lost in any of their last 22 home matches.

Manchester City have scored at least one goal for 12 consecutive matches.

FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade have scored at least one goal for 18 consecutive matches.

Manchester City wins 1st half in 50% of their matches, FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade in 61% of their matches.

Manchester City wins 50% of halftimes, FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade wins 61%.

When Manchester City leads 1-0 at home, they win in 93% of their matches.

When FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade leads 0-1 away, they win in 86% of their matches.

When Manchester City is down 0-1 home, they win 66% of their matches.

When FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade is down 1-0 away, they win 20% of their matches.

Manchester City's performance of the last 5 matches is better than FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade's.