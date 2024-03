Мілан - Славія онлайн трансляція матчу

AC Milan haven't lost in any of their last 5 home matches.

Slavia Prague have lost none of their last 8 away matches.

AC Milan have scored at least one goal for 23 consecutive matches.

Slavia Prague have scored at least one goal for 18 consecutive matches.

AC Milan wins 1st half in 45% of their matches, Slavia Prague in 44% of their matches.

When AC Milan leads 1-0 at home, they win in 85% of their matches.

When Slavia Prague leads 0-1 away, they win in 88% of their matches.

When AC Milan is down 0-1 home, they win 12% of their matches.

When Slavia Prague is down 1-0 away, they win 30% of their matches.

Slavia Prague's performance of the last 5 matches is better than AC Milan's.

AC Milan scores 1.9 goals when playing at home and Slavia Prague scores 1.86 goals when playing away (on average).