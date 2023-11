Арсенал - Ланс онлайн трансляція матчу

Arsenal FC have won 4 home matches in a row.

Arsenal FC haven't lost in any of their last 11 home matches.

When playing at home, Arsenal FC have not conceded a goal so far this season.

Gabriel Jesus is Arsenal FC's top scorer with 3 goals. Sepe Elye Wahi has scored 2 times for RC Lens.

Bukayo Saka has assisted the most goals for Arsenal FC with 3. Przemyslaw Frankowski is RC Lens's biggest assister (2).

Arsenal FC wins 1st half in 43% of their matches, RC Lens in 46% of their matches.

The winner of their last meeting was RC Lens.

On their last meeting RC Lens won by 1 goals.

When Arsenal FC leads 1-0 at home, they win in 81% of their matches.

When RC Lens leads 0-1 away, they win in 66% of their matches.

When Arsenal FC is down 0-1 home, they win 50% of their matches.

When RC Lens is down 1-0 away, they win 18% of their matches.

In UEFA Champions League, Arsenal FC has better performance than RC Lens.

Arsenal FC's performance of the last 5 matches is better than RC Lens's.

Arsenal FC scores 2.41 goals when playing at home and RC Lens scores 1.41 goals when playing away (on average).