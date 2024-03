Реал - РБ Лейпциг онлайн трансляція матчу

Real Madrid haven't lost in their last 9 games.

Real Madrid haven't lost in any of their last 23 home matches.

The result of the first leg: RB Leipzig - Real Madrid 0-1.

Real Madrid have scored at least one goal for 23 consecutive matches.

Real Madrid wins 1st half in 41% of their matches, RB Leipzig in 40% of their matches.

The winner of their last meeting was Real Madrid.

When Real Madrid leads 1-0 at home, they win in 86% of their matches.

When RB Leipzig leads 0-1 away, they win in 85% of their matches.

When Real Madrid is down 0-1 home, they win 87% of their matches.

When RB Leipzig is down 1-0 away, they win 15% of their matches.

In UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid has better performance than RB Leipzig.

Real Madrid's performance of the last 5 matches is better than RB Leipzig's.

Real Madrid have lost just 1 of their last 3 games against RB Leipzig (in all competitions).

In the last 3 meetings Real Madrid won 2, RB Leipzig won 1, 0 draws.

Real Madrid scores 1.67 goals in a match against RB Leipzig and RB Leipzig scores 1 goals against Real Madrid (on average).

Average number of goals in meetings between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig is 2.67.

Average number of goals in the first half in meetings between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig is 1.