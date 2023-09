Північна Македонія - Італія онлайн трансляція матчу

Eljif Elmas is North Macedonia's top scorer with 2 goals. Mateo Retegui has scored 2 times for Italy.

North Macedonia wins 1st half in 12% of their matches, Italy in 50% of their matches.

North Macedonia wins 12% of halftimes, Italy wins 50%.

The winner of their last meeting was North Macedonia.

On their last meeting North Macedonia won by 1 goals.

When North Macedonia leads 1-0 at home, they win in 50% of their matches.

When Italy leads 0-1 away, they win in 100% of their matches.

When North Macedonia is down 0-1 home, they win 0% of their matches.

When Italy is down 1-0 away, they win 33% of their matches.

In the last 3 meetings North Macedonia won 1, Italy won 1, 1 draws.

North Macedonia scores 1.33 goals in a match against Italy and Italy scores 1.33 goals against North Macedonia (on average).

Average number of goals in meetings between North Macedonia and Italy is 2.67.

Average number of goals in the first half in meetings between North Macedonia and Italy is 0.67.