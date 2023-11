Барселона - Порту онлайн трансляція матчу

FC Barcelona have won 10 home matches in a row.

FC Porto have a winning streak of 4 matches away from home.

Ilkay Gundogan has assisted the most goals for FC Barcelona with 2. Mehdi Taremi is FC Porto's biggest assister (2).

Ronald Araujo has more yellow cards (2) than any other player at FC Barcelona. David Carmo has collected 3 for FC Porto.

FC Barcelona wins 1st half in 47% of their matches, FC Porto in 43% of their matches.

The winner of their last meeting was FC Barcelona.

On their last meeting FC Barcelona won by 1 goals.

When FC Barcelona leads 1-0 at home, they win in 85% of their matches.

When FC Porto leads 0-1 away, they win in 100% of their matches.

When FC Barcelona is down 0-1 home, they win 60% of their matches.

When FC Porto is down 1-0 away, they win 62% of their matches.

In UEFA Champions League, FC Porto has better performance than FC Barcelona.

FC Porto's performance of the last 5 matches is better than FC Barcelona's.

FC Barcelona scores 2 goals when playing at home and FC Porto scores 1.7 goals when playing away (on average).