Шахтар - Марсель онлайн трансляція матчу

Olympique Marseille haven't won in their last 5 games.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk wins 46% of halftimes, Olympique Marseille wins 38%.

The winner of their last meeting was FC Shakhtar Donetsk.

On their last meeting FC Shakhtar Donetsk won by 1 goals.

When FC Shakhtar Donetsk leads 1-0 at home, they win in 83% of their matches.

When Olympique Marseille leads 0-1 away, they win in 54% of their matches.

When FC Shakhtar Donetsk is down 0-1 home, they win 0% of their matches.

When Olympique Marseille is down 1-0 away, they win 15% of their matches.

In UEFA Europa League, Olympique Marseille has better performance than FC Shakhtar Donetsk.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk's performance of the last 5 matches is better than Olympique Marseille's.

Both teams lost their last match.

Both teams didn't score on their last match.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk scores 1.55 goals when playing at home and Olympique Marseille scores 1.16 goals when playing away (on average).