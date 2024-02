Сельта - Барселона онлайн трансляція матчу

The most common result of matches between RC Celta de Vigo and FC Barcelona when RC Celta de Vigo is playing at home is 2-2. 3 matches have ended with this result.

The most common result of matches between RC Celta de Vigo and FC Barcelona is 2-2. 7 matches have ended with this result.

During the last 25 meetings with RC Celta de Vigo playing at home, RC Celta de Vigo have won 9 times, there have been 7 draws while FC Barcelona have won 9 times. The goal difference is 44-39 in favour of FC Barcelona.

During the last 51 meetings, RC Celta de Vigo have won 11 times, there have been 14 draws while FC Barcelona have won 26 times. The goal difference is 106-64 in favour of FC Barcelona.

Last season's matches: 2-1 (RC Celta de Vigo at home) and 1-0 (FC Barcelona at home).

Did you know that RC Celta de Vigo scores 35% of their goals between the minutes 16-30?

Did you know that RC Celta de Vigo scores 4% of their goals between the minutes 0-15? This is the lowest percentage in the league.

Did you know that FC Barcelona scores 38% of their goals between the minutes 76-90?

RC Celta de Vigo have a losing streak of 3 matches at home.

RC Celta de Vigo haven't scored in 6 of their 12 home matches in LaLiga this season.

FC Barcelona haven't scored in 1 of their 11 away matches in LaLiga this season.

FC Barcelona's away record this season: 6-5-0.

Jorgen Strand Larsen is RC Celta de Vigo's top scorer with 9 goals. Robert Lewandowski has scored 10 times for FC Barcelona.

Iago Aspas has assisted the most goals for RC Celta de Vigo with 5. Ilkay Gundogan is FC Barcelona's biggest assister (7).

FC Barcelona have scored at least one goal for 20 consecutive matches.

RC Celta de Vigo wins 1st half in 29% of their matches, FC Barcelona in 39% of their matches.

The winner of their last meeting was FC Barcelona.

When RC Celta de Vigo leads 1-0 at home, they win in 66% of their matches.

When FC Barcelona leads 0-1 away, they win in 81% of their matches.

When RC Celta de Vigo is down 0-1 home, they win 7% of their matches.

When FC Barcelona is down 1-0 away, they win 15% of their matches.

In LaLiga, FC Barcelona has better performance than RC Celta de Vigo.

FC Barcelona's performance of the last 5 matches is better than RC Celta de Vigo's.

FC Barcelona have lost just 1 of their last 5 games against RC Celta de Vigo (in all competitions).

In the last 5 meetings RC Celta de Vigo won 1, FC Barcelona won 3, 1 draws.

RC Celta de Vigo scores 1.6 goals in a match against FC Barcelona and FC Barcelona scores 2.2 goals against RC Celta de Vigo (on average).

Average number of goals in meetings between RC Celta de Vigo and FC Barcelona is 3.8.

Average number of goals in the first half in meetings between RC Celta de Vigo and FC Barcelona is 1.6.

RC Celta de Vigo scores 1.05 goals when playing at home and FC Barcelona scores 1.74 goals when playing away (on average).

A year ago, RC Celta de Vigo were number 12 in the table with 28 points. Now they are number 17 with 20 points.