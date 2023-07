СК Дніпро-1 - Панатінаїкос онлайн трансляція матчу

Panathinaikos Athens haven't lost in their last 7 games.

Panathinaikos Athens have scored at least one goal for 7 consecutive matches.

SC Dnipro-1 wins 1st half in 34% of their matches, Panathinaikos Athens in 41% of their matches.

SC Dnipro-1 wins 34% of halftimes, Panathinaikos Athens wins 41%.

When SC Dnipro-1 leads 1-0 at home, they win in 71% of their matches.

When Panathinaikos Athens leads 0-1 away, they win in 92% of their matches.

When SC Dnipro-1 is down 0-1 home, they win 42% of their matches.

When Panathinaikos Athens is down 1-0 away, they win 25% of their matches.

Panathinaikos Athens's performance of the last 5 matches is better than SC Dnipro-1's.