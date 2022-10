Кривбас - ФК Минай онлайн трансляція матчу

FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih haven't won in their last 6 games.

FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih have played 4 home matches in a row without winning.

When playing at home, FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih have not scored a goal so far this season.

FC Minaj have conceded a goal in each of their last 13 matches.

FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih wins 1st half in 23% of their matches, FC Minaj in 28% of their matches.

FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih wins 23% of halftimes, FC Minaj wins 28%.

When FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih leads 1-0 at home, they win in 100% of their matches.

When FC Minaj leads 0-1 away, they win in 33% of their matches.

When FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih is down 0-1 home, they win 0% of their matches.

When FC Minaj is down 1-0 away, they win 0% of their matches.

In Premier League, FC Minaj has better performance than FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih.

FC Minaj's performance of the last 5 matches is better than FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih's.

Both teams haven't won their last match in Premier League.

FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih scores 0.8 goals when playing at home and FC Minaj scores 1 goals when playing away (on average).