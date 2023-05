Брайтон енд Хоув Альбіон - Манчестер Юнайтед онлайн трансляція матчу

During the last 7 meetings with Brighton & Hove Albion playing at home, Brighton & Hove Albion have won 3 times, there have been 1 draws while Manchester United have won 3 times. The goal difference is 11-10 in favour of Manchester United.

During the last 14 meetings, Brighton & Hove Albion have won 4 times, there have been 1 draws while Manchester United have won 9 times. The goal difference is 24-15 in favour of Manchester United.

Last season's matches: 4-0 (Brighton & Hove Albion at home) and 2-0 (Manchester United at home).

Manchester United have a winning streak of 3 matches in Premier League.

Did you know that Brighton & Hove Albion scores 20% of their goals between the minutes 76-90?

Did you know that Manchester United scores 24% of their goals between the minutes 76-90?

Brighton & Hove Albion haven't scored in 4 of their 15 home matches in Premier League this season.

Manchester United haven't scored in 3 of their 16 away matches in Premier League this season.

Alexis Mac Allister is Brighton & Hove Albion's top scorer with 8 goals. Marcus Rashford has scored 16 times for Manchester United.

Moises Caicedo has more yellow cards (8) than any other player at Brighton & Hove Albion. Scott McTominay has collected 7 for Manchester United.

Brighton & Hove Albion wins 1st half in 39% of their matches, Manchester United in 43% of their matches.

The winner of their last meeting was Manchester United.

When Brighton & Hove Albion leads 1-0 at home, they win in 83% of their matches.

When Manchester United leads 0-1 away, they win in 71% of their matches.

When Brighton & Hove Albion is down 0-1 home, they win 37% of their matches.

When Manchester United is down 1-0 away, they win 25% of their matches.

In Premier League, Manchester United has better performance than Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United's performance of the last 5 matches is better than Brighton & Hove Albion's.

In the last 5 meetings Brighton & Hove Albion won 2, Manchester United won 3, 0 draws.

Brighton & Hove Albion scores 1.4 goals in a match against Manchester United and Manchester United scores 1 goals against Brighton & Hove Albion (on average).

Average number of goals in meetings between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United is 2.4.

Average number of goals in the first half in meetings between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United is 0.8.

Brighton & Hove Albion scores 2.17 goals when playing at home and Manchester United scores 1.37 goals when playing away (on average).

Both teams haven't won their last match in Premier League.

Solly March has assisted the most goals for Brighton & Hove Albion with 7. Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's biggest assister (8).

Did you know that Brighton & Hove Albion scores 20% of their goals between the minutes 0-15?