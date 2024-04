ФК Олександрія - ЛНЗ онлайн трансляція матчу

Did you know that FC Oleksandriya scores 29% of their goals between the minutes 46-60?

Did you know that LNZ Cherkasy scores 45% of their goals between the minutes 76-90?

LNZ Cherkasy haven't won in their last 5 games.

FC Oleksandriya haven't scored in 5 of their 12 home matches in Premier League this season.

LNZ Cherkasy haven't scored in 6 of their 12 away matches in Premier League this season.

LNZ Cherkasy's away record this season: 4-5-3.

LNZ Cherkasy have conceded a goal in each of their last 5 matches.

FC Oleksandriya wins 1st half in 25% of their matches, LNZ Cherkasy in 23% of their matches.

Their last meeting was a draw. (0-0)

When FC Oleksandriya leads 1-0 at home, they win in 80% of their matches.

When LNZ Cherkasy leads 0-1 away, they win in 83% of their matches.

When FC Oleksandriya is down 0-1 home, they win 0% of their matches.

When LNZ Cherkasy is down 1-0 away, they win 0% of their matches.

In Premier League, FC Oleksandriya has better performance than LNZ Cherkasy.

FC Oleksandriya's performance of the last 5 matches is better than LNZ Cherkasy's.

Both teams haven't won their last match in Premier League.

FC Oleksandriya scores 1.05 goals when playing at home and LNZ Cherkasy scores 1 goals when playing away (on average).

FC Oleksandriya haven't won in their last 4 games.