"Аталанта" - Интер онлайн трансляция матча

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Atalanta's last 6 games (Serie A).

Inter have scored at least 2 goals in 8 of their last 9 away matches (Serie A).

Интер остался непобежденным в последних 9 гостевых матчах

Atalanta have seen under 2.5 goals in 5 of their last 6 matches against Inter in all competitions.