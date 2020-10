Эвертон - "Ливерпуль" онлайн трансляция матча

Everton have drawn 7 of their last 8 home matches against Liverpool in all competitions.

Liverpool are undefeated in their last 22 matches against Everton in all competitions.

Everton have seen under 2.5 goals in their last 6 home matches against Liverpool in all competitions.

Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in their last 4 away matches against Everton in all competitions.

Everton have been drawing at both half time and full time in 5 of their last 6 home matches against Liverpool in all competitions.

Everton have won their last 4 matches (Premier League).

Liverpool have scored at least 2 goals in their last 6 matches (Premier League).

Everton have kept a clean sheet in their last 3 home matches against Liverpool in all competitions.

Everton have been winning at both half time and full time in their last 3 matches (Premier League).

Было забито тотал голов больше 2.5 в 6 из последних 7 матчах Ливерпуль

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Everton's last 3 home games (Premier League).

Команда Эвертон забила как минимум 2 гола в 3 последних матчах