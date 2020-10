"Боруссия" - Шальке онлайн трансляция матча

Schalke have conceded at least 4 goals in their last 3 away matches (Bundesliga).

Schalke have failed to win their last 20 matches (Bundesliga).

Schalke have been losing at both half time and full time in 6 of their last 8 away matches (Bundesliga).

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 7 of Schalke's last 8 away games (Bundesliga).

Schalke have failed to score in their last 3 away matches (Bundesliga).

Borussia Dortmund have seen over 2.5 goals in 5 of their last 6 home matches against Schalke in all competitions.

Было забито тотал голов больше 2.5 в последних 3 домашних матчах команды Боруссия