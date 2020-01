Эспаньол - Барселона онлайн трансляция матча

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 9 of Barcelona's last 11 games (LaLiga).

Barcelona are undefeated in 22 of their last 24 matches against Espanyol in all competitions.

Barcelona have kept a clean sheet in 6 of their last 8 matches against Espanyol in all competitions.

Espanyol have conceded at least 2 goals in 7 of their last 8 matches (LaLiga).

Espanyol have failed to win their last 9 home matches (LaLiga).

Espanyol have seen under 2.5 goals in 5 of their last 6 matches against Barcelona in all competitions.