Челси - Бавария онлайн трансляция матча

Bayern have won their last 6 matches (Champions League).

Bayern have scored at least 3 goals in 5 of their last 6 matches (Champions League).

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 6 of Bayern's last 7 games (Champions League).

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Chelsea's last 3 games (Champions League).

Chelsea have scored at least 2 goals in their last 3 matches (Champions League).