Бой Ломаченко – Лопес пройдет в сентябре

Решение WBC.

Новина українською

Всемирный боксерский совет сообщил, что долгожданный поединок между Василием Ломаченко (14-1, 10 КО) и Теофимо Лопес (15-0, 12 КО) за все титулы в легком весе состоится в сентябре.

???? The Lightweight Supremacy ???? ⁣ ⁣ The world of boxing can celebrate the incredible set of matches that are being put together in the lightweight division. This weight category is a classic one, some of the greatest fighters in history have come from this category. Roberto Duran , Pernell Whittaker, Julio Cesar Chavez, Oscar DeLaHoya, just to name a few ruled in the 135 pound class.⁣ ⁣ Vasily Lomachenko is the WBC Franchise champion and will be facing the IBF champion in the ultimate unification clash in September.⁣ ⁣ WBC champion Devin Haney will be making a voluntary defense against an opponent to be named in the the coming days which will be followed by the two mandatory defenses of his WBC title.⁣ ⁣ Multi-division World Champions Jorge Linares and Javier Fortuna will meet in the ring during the month of august and Luke Campbell is to meet Ryan Garcia in a date to be determined.⁣ ⁣ This tournament in the light weight division will certainly provide tremendous excitement in the world. Stay tuned for more news.⁣ ⁣ #WBC #Boxing

Публикация от World Boxing Council (@wbcboxing)

Точная дата боя еще не определена. Ранее промоутер украинца Боб Арум в комментарии для Boxing Scene предположил, что Ломаченко и Лопес выяснят сильнейшего 19 сентября в Лас-Вегасе.

Изначально Ломаченко и Лопес должны были подраться 30 мая в Нью-Йорке, но из-за пандемии коронавируса бой был отложен на неопределенный срок.

В статье: Василий Ломаченко Теофимо Лопес
Комментарии (1)
Nevermore (Донецк)
06.07.2020 в 13:41
похер на этого репоеда
