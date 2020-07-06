Бокс - результаты и расписание матчей, турнирная таблица, новости.
Бой Ломаченко – Лопес пройдет в сентябре
Решение WBC.
Всемирный боксерский совет сообщил, что долгожданный поединок между Василием Ломаченко (14-1, 10 КО) и Теофимо Лопес (15-0, 12 КО) за все титулы в легком весе состоится в сентябре.
???? The Lightweight Supremacy ???? The world of boxing can celebrate the incredible set of matches that are being put together in the lightweight division. This weight category is a classic one, some of the greatest fighters in history have come from this category. Roberto Duran , Pernell Whittaker, Julio Cesar Chavez, Oscar DeLaHoya, just to name a few ruled in the 135 pound class. Vasily Lomachenko is the WBC Franchise champion and will be facing the IBF champion in the ultimate unification clash in September. WBC champion Devin Haney will be making a voluntary defense against an opponent to be named in the the coming days which will be followed by the two mandatory defenses of his WBC title. Multi-division World Champions Jorge Linares and Javier Fortuna will meet in the ring during the month of august and Luke Campbell is to meet Ryan Garcia in a date to be determined. This tournament in the light weight division will certainly provide tremendous excitement in the world. Stay tuned for more news. #WBC #Boxing
Точная дата боя еще не определена. Ранее промоутер украинца Боб Арум в комментарии для Boxing Scene предположил, что Ломаченко и Лопес выяснят сильнейшего 19 сентября в Лас-Вегасе.
Изначально Ломаченко и Лопес должны были подраться 30 мая в Нью-Йорке, но из-за пандемии коронавируса бой был отложен на неопределенный срок.