Тухель: Сейчас нам нужно только побеждать. Ситуация не в наших руках

Главный тренер "Баварии" Томас Тухель поделился мнением по поводу гонки за титул этого сезона:

Tuchel on the title race: "We haven't handed over the title. There's an area between giving up and a statement of intent - and that's called reality. The gap is very big. That's realistic. For us it's about being more stable and finding new stability. That always starts with the… pic.twitter.com/qhJVWgheDc